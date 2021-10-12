This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
