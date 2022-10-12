Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.