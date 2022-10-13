Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
