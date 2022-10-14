Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.