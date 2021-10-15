For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
This evening in Mooresville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and va…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high t…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Par…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresvi…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.