Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.