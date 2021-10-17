Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.