Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

