Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
