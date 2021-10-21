Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.