Mooresville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
