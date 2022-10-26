 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

