Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.