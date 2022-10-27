 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

