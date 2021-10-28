This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
