 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics