 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Overcast. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio