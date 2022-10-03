Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.