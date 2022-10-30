Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.