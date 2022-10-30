 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio