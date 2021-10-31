Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
