This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. W…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tom…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast is showing mild …
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 deg…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. T…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. T…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will …
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Mode…