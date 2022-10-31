 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio