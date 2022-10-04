Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.