This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
