Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.