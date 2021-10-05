For the drive home in Mooresville: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
