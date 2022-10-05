Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.