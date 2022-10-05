This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
