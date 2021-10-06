This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
