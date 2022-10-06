 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

