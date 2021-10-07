Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.