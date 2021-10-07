For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forec…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible o…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66…
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thurs…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.