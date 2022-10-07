Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.