Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.