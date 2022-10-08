Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.