For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
