Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.