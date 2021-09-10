This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
