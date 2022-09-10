For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
