Mooresville's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
