This evening in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the …
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresvil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today.…
Mooresville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a w…