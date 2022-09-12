Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't lea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted.…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 …
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking…