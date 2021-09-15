Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
