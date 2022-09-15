Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.