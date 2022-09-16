For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degree…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't lea…
This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees to…
This evening in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thursday.…