Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
