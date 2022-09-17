Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
