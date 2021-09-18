Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
