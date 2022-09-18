 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio