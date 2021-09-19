This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
