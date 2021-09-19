Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.