 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics