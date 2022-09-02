Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
