 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics