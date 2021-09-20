This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
