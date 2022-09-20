Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.