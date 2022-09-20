For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
It will be a warm day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Sat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degree…
This evening in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thursday.…