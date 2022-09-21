Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high tempe…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Sat…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degree…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperat…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for hi…