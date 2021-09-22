 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Mooresville: Thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Cooler. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics