Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

