Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.